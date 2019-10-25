© First Solar

First Solar unveils new Ohio factory

First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.

The new facility, combined with First Solar’s output at its flagship factory in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company has scaled up total annualized production capacity in the U.S. to 1.9-gigawatts (GW)DC, representing more than USD 1 billion in cumulative investment. The investment in the expanded footprint translates into 500 new jobs created and includes a new USD 265 million transparent conductive oxide (TCO) coated glass factory. The factory, to be built by NSG Group, will be the first new float glass line in the U.S. since 1980. Both facilities produce First Solar’s Series 6 module technology, designed and developed at the company’s research and development centers in California and Ohio. Each large-format Series 6 module is produced in 3.5 hours and leverages First Solar’s proprietary thin-film technology. Due to a carbon footprint up to six times lower than conventional crystalline silicon PV panels, the Series 6 has earned marks for its environmental profile and resulting cleaner solar electricity. First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said, “Eighteen months ago, we announced that we would expand our manufacturing footprint in the United States in response to demand. We have delivered. The fact that we were able to transform a greenfield site into a high-tech manufacturing facility in that time, and on time, speaks volumes about not just the scalability of our technology, and our ability to deliver on our commitments, but also the relentless energy of our people, our towering strength.” First Solar was founded in 1999 in Ohio and also operates manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Malaysia.