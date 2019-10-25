© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

Employees at AB Elektronik worry about jobs

The automotive supplier AB Elektronik apparently wants to dismiss up to 120 employees at its location in Werne (Germany).

This would be a heavy blow to the city, said Mayor Lothar Christ in an interview with regional TV station WDR. AB Elektronik is one of the biggest employers in the city and there have been talks about job losses, since 2013. At the time, the production was to be moved to Romania. New plans however call for the reduction of around 30% of the jobs (around 360 people are currently employed at the location), writes local newspaper Westfälischer Anzeiger. Employees, works council and union representatives have been notified. Capacity adjustments and a company realignment, were cited as reasons for the decision. Specifically, the downturn in the automotive industry are said to pose major challenges to the industry and increases competitive pressure. In addition, tensions in the global economy would "have a significant impact on business." According to WA, AB Elektronik currently has "a stable, but low order level". However, the forecasts did not suggest the growth it needed for profitability within the current cost structure. At present, financial support is being provided by the parent company, which continues its work to hold the Werne location.