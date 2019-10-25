© otnaydur dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 25, 2019
Umicore enters strategic supply agreement with Samsung SDI
Umicore has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of close to 80,000 metric tonnes of high-performance NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials starting in 2020.
The cathode materials will be supplied from Umicore plants in different regions with the majority of volumes initially produced in Korea. A vast portion of the volumes are intended for automotive applications and a smaller part for energy storage systems. The agreement provides Samsung SDI security of supply to accomodate their fast-growing lithium-ion battery business in Europe and Asia, particularly in automotive applications, a press release reads. “I am very pleased to have signed this agreement with Samsung SDI which marks another key milestone in the consistent execution of our long-term growth strategy. Furthermore, it underscores that a sustainable battery value chain is taking shape and demonstrates the commitment of key industry players to support the growing penetration of EVs globally,” says Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore in the release.
First Solar unveils new Ohio factory First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.
Mycronic: Strong order intake during an otherwise weak quarter “Order intake increased by 52 percent, with strong contributions from both Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators,” says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.
Employees at AB Elektronik worry about jobs The automotive supplier AB Elektronik apparently wants to dismiss up to 120 employees at its location in Werne (Germany).
Positive development for Scanfil during Q319 The Integration of HASEC is progressing according to schedule, the company’s sakes are increasing and profitability is looking strong – all in all, an operationally strong quarter.
North American PCB business growth continues Sales and orders for North American PCB companies continued to outpace last year and the preceding month in September. The book-to-bill ratio strengthened to 1.04.
Qualcomm Ventures launches 5G mega fund Qualcomm Incorporated has commenced the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, a USD 200 million fund focused on companies who are bolstering the 5G ecosystem.
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
MicroLink picks Solstice system for UAV solar cells Solar cell manufacturer MicroLink Devices has purchased a Solstice S8 electroplating system from ClassOne Technology, for installation in the company’s Illinois facility.
FCA invests €50 million in new battery hub at Mirafiori complex FCA says it will build a new battery assembly complex in Turin as part of its overall e-mobility strategy. The new "Battery Hub" will be located in the Mirafiori complex and preparations will begin in early 2020.
Electronics manufacturers feel the effects of US-China trade war Almost 90% of US electronics manufacturers state that they are troubled by the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other’s imports – some are even investing less in the US as a result.
Eguana provides update on shipments and Jabil transition Eguana is providing an update on its recent shipments and operational activities, conforming gross sales of about CAD 1.8 million from shipments in August and September, double the value of shipments made in the third fiscal quarter.
Kitron CEO: 'Our business grew robustly' EMS provider Kitron is showing off a strong third quarter, the company is boasting with a revenue increase of 31% compared to last year.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.95 billion in billings worldwide in September 2019, according to SEMI.
Signify to acquire Cooper Lighting Signify has entered into a definitive agreement with Eaton to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for USD 1.4 billion in cash.
Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.
ESD-Center aims to conquer the Baltics After 15 years of working the Baltic market, ESD-center, a Swedish supplier to the electronics industry, established its first office in Pärnu, Estonia in April of 2019.
EV manufacturer adds Chinese subsidiary for in-country operations ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has established EMV Automotive Technology, Inc. (Chongqing), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in China.
Silicon Labs acquires Qulsar's IEEE 1588 software and modules Silicon Labs has acquired all IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) software and module assets from Qulsar, a provider of PTP grandmasters, gateways and other system-level synchronization-based solutions.
GPV expands warehouse in Thailand GPV’s electronics production facility in Thailand has officially opened its new, 2,300 square metres warehouse.
US DoD to invest in SkyWater’s domestic technology foundry The U.S. DoD is planning to invest up to USD 170 million in SkyWater Technology for a project that will enhance its microelectronics capabilities and the strategic radiation hardened (rad-hard) market.
FANUC America opening robotics and automation facility Robotics solutions provider FANUC America held a grand opening celebration at its new 461,000 square-foot North Campus robotics and automation facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan this week.
Up on the roof: Foxconn hits milestone in WI Foxconn's Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park is closing in on having "roof" checked off the list of tasks with the recent start of the roof installation on the nearly 1,000,000 square-foot TFT LCD fab.