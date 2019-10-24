© Pixabay General | October 24, 2019
Qualcomm Ventures launches 5G mega fund
Qualcomm Incorporated has commenced the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, a USD 200 million fund focused on companies who are bolstering the 5G ecosystem.
According to a company press release, the global fund will focus on startups demonstrating new and innovative 5G use cases, driving 5G network transformation and expanding 5G into enterprise markets. This fund is designed to encourage 5G innovation beyond the smartphone and drive more widespread 5G adoption. Qualcomm Incorporated CEO Steve Mollenkopf said, “5G will transform industries and should be viewed as a business strategy for all. The intent of this fund is to fuel innovative 5G businesses that will be poised to take advantage of the USD 13.2 trillion economic benefit that 5G will enable by 2035.” The 5G Ecosystem Fund hopes to continue the strategy of investing in technology areas that are designed to encourage forward movement in the economy, similar to Qualcomm’s launch last year of its Ventures AI Fund, which focuses on investing in innovative startups using on-device AI. Faster speeds, virtually imperceptible lag times and uber-high reliability of 5G is poised to rapidly push the technology to non-smartphone devices from the home to office to factory, including smart-systems, robots, VR systems, and health care monitors. “The 5G Ecosystem Fund will invest in startups developing 5G applications beyond smartphones and across the entire 5G value chain,” said Quinn Li, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and global head of Qualcomm Ventures. “From companies developing new use cases leveraging 5G’s unique capabilities to solutions that transform networks into an intelligent, software-defined connectivity fabric. We want to fuel the innovations in the 5G ecosystem and unlock the potential of 5G.” Qualcomm Ventures, the capital investment group of Qualcomm Incorporated, has invested in more than 350 global startups its inception in 2000, including Zoom, Cloudflare, AMEC, Xiaomi, Cruise Automation, 99, Thundersoft, Fitbit and Waze.
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
MicroLink picks Solstice system for UAV solar cells Solar cell manufacturer MicroLink Devices has purchased a Solstice S8 electroplating system from ClassOne Technology, for installation in the company’s Illinois facility.
FCA invests €50 million in new battery hub at Mirafiori complex FCA says it will build a new battery assembly complex in Turin as part of its overall e-mobility strategy. The new "Battery Hub" will be located in the Mirafiori complex and preparations will begin in early 2020.
Electronics manufacturers feel the effects of US-China trade war Almost 90% of US electronics manufacturers state that they are troubled by the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other’s imports – some are even investing less in the US as a result.
Eguana provides update on shipments and Jabil transition Eguana is providing an update on its recent shipments and operational activities, conforming gross sales of about CAD 1.8 million from shipments in August and September, double the value of shipments made in the third fiscal quarter.
Kitron CEO: 'Our business grew robustly' EMS provider Kitron is showing off a strong third quarter, the company is boasting with a revenue increase of 31% compared to last year.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.95 billion in billings worldwide in September 2019, according to SEMI.
Signify to acquire Cooper Lighting Signify has entered into a definitive agreement with Eaton to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for USD 1.4 billion in cash.
Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.
ESD-Center aims to conquer the Baltics After 15 years of working the Baltic market, ESD-center, a Swedish supplier to the electronics industry, established its first office in Pärnu, Estonia in April of 2019.
EV manufacturer adds Chinese subsidiary for in-country operations ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has established EMV Automotive Technology, Inc. (Chongqing), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in China.
Silicon Labs acquires Qulsar's IEEE 1588 software and modules Silicon Labs has acquired all IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) software and module assets from Qulsar, a provider of PTP grandmasters, gateways and other system-level synchronization-based solutions.
GPV expands warehouse in Thailand GPV’s electronics production facility in Thailand has officially opened its new, 2,300 square metres warehouse.
US DoD to invest in SkyWater’s domestic technology foundry The U.S. DoD is planning to invest up to USD 170 million in SkyWater Technology for a project that will enhance its microelectronics capabilities and the strategic radiation hardened (rad-hard) market.
FANUC America opening robotics and automation facility Robotics solutions provider FANUC America held a grand opening celebration at its new 461,000 square-foot North Campus robotics and automation facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan this week.
Up on the roof: Foxconn hits milestone in WI Foxconn's Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park is closing in on having “roof” checked off the list of tasks with the recent start of the roof installation on the nearly 1,000,000 square-foot TFT LCD fab.
Plasmatreat opens new technology and research centre Plasmatreat says that it is opening its new technology and research centre, Plasma Campus, at the its headquarter in Steinhagen. In the 1'400 square meter facility, new areas of application for plasma technology will be developed.
NOTE reports growth across the board The Swedish EMS provider is reporting record growth, a stronger operating margin and about 30% larger order backlog during its third quarter.
PCB Connect expands to Turkey Swedish PCB supplier PCB Connect is continuing its growth and has, since the first of September, established a local presence in Turkey.
Teradyne strikes deal for AutoGuide Mobile Robots Massachusetts-based Teradyne has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held AutoGuide for USD 165 million.
Major investments part of tentative UAW, GM deal Details of the tentative agreement hatched between General Motors and UAW last week are emerging, including GM’s pledge to invest USD 3 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.Load more news
