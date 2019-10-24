© Cree_wafer General | October 24, 2019
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo
Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
The demo, conducted at the SUNY Poly Albany campus, came less than one month after the two entities announced their collaboration and a few weeks after Cree announced plans to develop the world's-first, 200 mm SiC wafer fabrication facility near Utica at the company’s Mohawk Valley Fab, currently being prepped for construction. Until the completion of the Mohawk Valley Fab, Cree is leasing space on the SUNY Poly’s Albany campus to make use of equipment purchased as part of the New York Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium (NY-PEMC). As the fab ramps up in 2022, Cree will transfer the NY-PEMC equipment and its 200 mm process to the Marcy Nanocenter, adjacent to SUNY Poly’s Utica campus. According to a press release issued by Cree, last week’s test is important to ensuring the qualification of the Mohawk Valley fab for ongoing production. Regarding the test, Cree President and CEO Gregg Lowe said in a press release, “This is a small but significant step toward a very promising future for the Mohawk Valley— signaling not only the beginning of our formal partnership with New York State, but also a preview of the groundbreaking work that is coming to the region. Together, we’re really excited to grow the silicon carbide industry as we support the automotive industry’s transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles while also training the future innovative leaders of our field in the Mohawk Valley.” The company has said it expects to have up to two dozen full-time staff working on the project at SUNY Poly by mid-November, with the first demonstration yielding 150 mm silicon carbide test wafers expected next year. Cree has plans to create more than 600 new jobs within eight years and provide internships and research opportunities for SUNY students, toward the development of an advanced manufacturing-oriented workforce development initiative across the SUNY system that will be designed to prepare a 21st century workforce for opportunities the new facility will present. SUNY has also committed to match up to USD 5 million in semiconductor-related research funding from Cree for the SUNY system. “New York State has the right pieces in place for strong business partnership—infrastructure, research expertise, and an educated workforce—so that we can help companies quickly ramp up operations,” said SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson. “We at The State University of New York are proud to lend our assistance to Cree through NY CREATES and SUNY Poly, and look forward to involving more of our students and faculty in a short period of time.” Empire State Development has estimated that the project will generate approximately 570 indirect jobs and more than USD 4.3 billion in total statewide economic impact over the next 20 years.
Qualcomm Ventures launches 5G mega fund Qualcomm Incorporated has commenced the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, a USD 200 million fund focused on companies who are bolstering the 5G ecosystem.
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
MicroLink picks Solstice system for UAV solar cells Solar cell manufacturer MicroLink Devices has purchased a Solstice S8 electroplating system from ClassOne Technology, for installation in the company’s Illinois facility.
FCA invests €50 million in new battery hub at Mirafiori complex FCA says it will build a new battery assembly complex in Turin as part of its overall e-mobility strategy. The new "Battery Hub" will be located in the Mirafiori complex and preparations will begin in early 2020.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Electronics manufacturers feel the effects of US-China trade war Almost 90% of US electronics manufacturers state that they are troubled by the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other’s imports – some are even investing less in the US as a result.
Eguana provides update on shipments and Jabil transition Eguana is providing an update on its recent shipments and operational activities, conforming gross sales of about CAD 1.8 million from shipments in August and September, double the value of shipments made in the third fiscal quarter.
Kitron CEO: 'Our business grew robustly' EMS provider Kitron is showing off a strong third quarter, the company is boasting with a revenue increase of 31% compared to last year.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.95 billion in billings worldwide in September 2019, according to SEMI.
Signify to acquire Cooper Lighting Signify has entered into a definitive agreement with Eaton to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for USD 1.4 billion in cash.
Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.
ESD-Center aims to conquer the Baltics After 15 years of working the Baltic market, ESD-center, a Swedish supplier to the electronics industry, established its first office in Pärnu, Estonia in April of 2019.
EV manufacturer adds Chinese subsidiary for in-country operations ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has established EMV Automotive Technology, Inc. (Chongqing), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in China.
Silicon Labs acquires Qulsar's IEEE 1588 software and modules Silicon Labs has acquired all IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) software and module assets from Qulsar, a provider of PTP grandmasters, gateways and other system-level synchronization-based solutions.
GPV expands warehouse in Thailand GPV’s electronics production facility in Thailand has officially opened its new, 2,300 square metres warehouse.
US DoD to invest in SkyWater’s domestic technology foundry The U.S. DoD is planning to invest up to USD 170 million in SkyWater Technology for a project that will enhance its microelectronics capabilities and the strategic radiation hardened (rad-hard) market.
FANUC America opening robotics and automation facility Robotics solutions provider FANUC America held a grand opening celebration at its new 461,000 square-foot North Campus robotics and automation facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan this week.
Up on the roof: Foxconn hits milestone in WI Foxconn's Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park is closing in on having “roof” checked off the list of tasks with the recent start of the roof installation on the nearly 1,000,000 square-foot TFT LCD fab.
Plasmatreat opens new technology and research centre Plasmatreat says that it is opening its new technology and research centre, Plasma Campus, at the its headquarter in Steinhagen. In the 1'400 square meter facility, new areas of application for plasma technology will be developed.
NOTE reports growth across the board The Swedish EMS provider is reporting record growth, a stronger operating margin and about 30% larger order backlog during its third quarter.
PCB Connect expands to Turkey Swedish PCB supplier PCB Connect is continuing its growth and has, since the first of September, established a local presence in Turkey.
Teradyne strikes deal for AutoGuide Mobile Robots Massachusetts-based Teradyne has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held AutoGuide for USD 165 million.
Major investments part of tentative UAW, GM deal Details of the tentative agreement hatched between General Motors and UAW last week are emerging, including GM’s pledge to invest USD 3 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.Load more news
Related news