Billings (3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year April 2019 $1,922.0 -28.5% May 2019 $2,065.2 -23.6% June 2019 $2.026.1 -18.4% July 2019 $2,031.9 -14.6% August 2019 (final) $2,001.8 -10.5% September 2019 (prelim) $1,953.7 -6.0%

The billings figure is 2.4% lower than the final August 2019 level of USD 2.00 billion, and is 6.0% lower than the September 2018 billings level of USD 2.08 billion. “Monthly billings of North American equipment manufacturers declined for the second consecutive month,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “However, year-over-year billings shows signs of bottoming, and recent capital expenditure increases for leading-edge logic will provide near-term billings growth opportunities."