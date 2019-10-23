© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership

Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.

The joint effort will result in enhanced embedded software security in automotive and other connected industries, a press release said. OEMs and tier ones use Karamba’s embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected systems to protect their software and reduce vulnerability exposures. The Karamba and Winbond collaboration will provide cybersecurity offerings that leverage Winbond’s TrustMETM secure flash memories with Karamba’s embedded security policy. Further, Winbond Electronics’ secure memory with tamper resistance allows Karamba’s Runtime Integrity security to focus on performance excellence, automatically hardening the full image of the connected system and preventing modification of the factory settings. Karamba Security’s Co-Founder and CEO Ami Dotan said, “More than ever, autonomous vehicles, industry 4.0 controllers, and enterprise IoT edge devices need security technology that is embedded in them and which does not impact performance. Partnering with Winbond, with its certified secure memories, strengthens our commitment to offer state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions and increases customer trust in our solutions." “Karamba’s Control Flow Integrity (CFI) is becoming an industry requirement in automotive embedded systems and is expanding to other industries, making this collaboration a natural one,” said Hung-Wei Chen, marketing director for Winbond. Karamba Security was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Winbond Electronics Corporation is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Israel, and across Asia.