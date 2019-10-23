© REC Silicon ASA_ General | October 23, 2019
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks
Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.
Representatives from the three largest polysilicon manufacturers, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), REC Silicon, and Wacker Chemie AG told members of the U.S. House Manufacturing Caucus yesterday that Chinese tariffs imposed on U.S.-made polysilicon over the past five years have destabilized the industry, making the U.S. effectively reliant on China for this fundamental material used by the semiconductor and solar industries to make ingots and wafers for solar cells and the integrated circuits that power smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and other electronics. The U.S. polysilicon industry represents over USD 10 billion in capital investment and employs thousands in high-skilled, high-wage jobs. According to the business leaders, U.S. polysilicon exports to China have dropped by almost 90%, from USD 1 billion in 2011 to USD 107 million in 2018. Also voiced was the need for programs and cash incentives to bolster critical links in the U.S. solar value and supply chains and for the federal solar tax credit to be extended. In a press release, REC Silicon said the damage done as a result of the tariffs among the three representatives companies was illustrated at the meeting. REC Silicon, which currently produces polysilicon in Butte, Montana, was forced to shutter its USD 1.7 billion plant in Moses Lake, Washington in July; HSC was forced to close a nearly new polysilicon plant in Tennessee in 2014 after the Chinese tariffs took effect; a SunEdison polysilicon plant in Pasadena, Texas, closed in 2015 and was purchased by a Chinese company, allowing China access to SunEdison’s patented technology. HSC Senior VP and Chief Commercial Officer Phil Dembowski told the caucus, “Preserving U.S. production capacity is vital for maintaining U.S. competitive advantages in critical defense, energy and innovation industries. Through these tariffs, China is effectively trying to corner the world market on this important building block for the solar and electronics industries.” REC Silicon VP of Business Development Francine Sullivan said, “We produce some of the lowest cost high-purity polysilicon in the world at our U.S. plants, but China’s actions have forced us to halve our production and lay off around 600 workers. Allowing the Chinese to have these unfair tariffs while subsidizing its own polysilicon production is costing the U.S. high paying jobs and billions of dollars in investment.” Christian Westermeier, Germany-based Wacker Chemie AG’s VP of Sales and Application Engineering joined with Wacker Silicon VP Mary Beth Hudson to reiterate the need for a halt to the tariffs, the same press release said. “When Wacker invested USD 2.5 billion to build its polysilicon plant in Tennessee, it was our biggest investment we had ever made in the U.S. in our more than 100-year history,” Westermeier said of the plant that opened in 2016. Hudson added, “Unfortunately, even while the global solar — and semiconductor — markets are growing, China’s determination to dominate this industry worldwide has left U.S. producers with an ever-smaller share of this important energy source.” U.S. House Manufacturing Caucus Co-Chairmen Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) and Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), said Tuesday’s meeting gave lawmakers the opportunity to learn more about manufacturing industries that are pivotal to maintaining the U.S. lead in defense, energy and innovation industries. Present at the meeting were members of Congress and staff from Michigan, Tennessee, Montana and Washington State along with others interested in polysilicon trade issues.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.95 billion in billings worldwide in September 2019, according to SEMI.
Signify to acquire Cooper Lighting Signify has entered into a definitive agreement with Eaton to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for USD 1.4 billion in cash.
Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.
ESD-Center aims to conquer the Baltics After 15 years of working the Baltic market, ESD-center, a Swedish supplier to the electronics industry, established its first office in Pärnu, Estonia in April of 2019.
EV manufacturer adds Chinese subsidiary for in-country operations ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has established EMV Automotive Technology, Inc. (Chongqing), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in China.
Silicon Labs acquires Qulsar's IEEE 1588 software and modules Silicon Labs has acquired all IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) software and module assets from Qulsar, a provider of PTP grandmasters, gateways and other system-level synchronization-based solutions.
GPV expands warehouse in Thailand GPV’s electronics production facility in Thailand has officially opened its new, 2,300 square metres warehouse.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
US DoD to invest in SkyWater’s domestic technology foundry The U.S. DoD is planning to invest up to USD 170 million in SkyWater Technology for a project that will enhance its microelectronics capabilities and the strategic radiation hardened (rad-hard) market.
FANUC America opening robotics and automation facility Robotics solutions provider FANUC America held a grand opening celebration at its new 461,000 square-foot North Campus robotics and automation facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan this week.
Up on the roof: Foxconn hits milestone in WI Foxconn's Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park is closing in on having “roof” checked off the list of tasks with the recent start of the roof installation on the nearly 1,000,000 square-foot TFT LCD fab.
Plasmatreat opens new technology and research centre Plasmatreat says that it is opening its new technology and research centre, Plasma Campus, at the its headquarter in Steinhagen. In the 1'400 square meter facility, new areas of application for plasma technology will be developed.
NOTE reports growth across the board The Swedish EMS provider is reporting record growth, a stronger operating margin and about 30% larger order backlog during its third quarter.
PCB Connect expands to Turkey Swedish PCB supplier PCB Connect is continuing its growth and has, since the first of September, established a local presence in Turkey.
Teradyne strikes deal for AutoGuide Mobile Robots Massachusetts-based Teradyne has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held AutoGuide for USD 165 million.
Major investments part of tentative UAW, GM deal Details of the tentative agreement hatched between General Motors and UAW last week are emerging, including GM’s pledge to invest USD 3 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.
CATL starts construction of its first overseas factory in Germany A groundbreaking ceremony of the first overseas factory for lithium-ion battery maker CATL took place on October 18 in Thuringia, Germany, marking the start of construction of the first lithium-ion battery factory in Germany.
Mycronic delivers mask writer to Asia Swedish Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision-series mask writer for display applications from an existing customer in Asia.
Protolabs invest GBP 5M in expansion Protolabs, digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and low-volume production parts, has announced a GBP 5 5million expansion plan at its European Headquarters in Telford (UK).
Joyson Safety invests in Hungary Joyson Safety Systems is starting a new investment round at its Hungarian facility in Miskolc. The EUR 50 million investment project aims to improve efficiency and increase production volume.
REC Group starts mass production on Meyer Burger equipment Norway-headquartered solar module manufacturer REC Group has started mass production of its new Alpha modules. This new generation of modules is manufactured on Meyer Burger HJT/SmartWire core equipment.
AQ Group opens new Wiring Systems factory in Poland AQ Group has officially opened a new production facility for their AQ Wiring Systems unit in Łódź (Poland).
Mynaric secures €1.7 million contract Mynaric will deliver multiple laser communication flight terminals to an undisclosed customer in an initial deal valued at EUR 1.7 million.Load more news