EV manufacturer adds Chinese subsidiary for in-country operations

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has established EMV Automotive Technology, Inc. (Chongqing), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in China.

As part of this initiative, the first addition to EMV Automotive Technology is Larry Liang, Ph.D., the Company’s new Managing Director of China Production. “The establishment of our own wholly-owned subsidiary in China is another major milestone for our company and provides us with a strong foothold in China. This strategic initiative provides us with a greater presence throughout the massive Chinese market, where we’re working closely with our partner manufacturer, Zongshen Industrial Group, on the production of our flagship vehicle, the SOLO EV,” says ElectraMeccanica CEO, Paul Rivera, in a press release. Dr. Liang joins ElectraMeccanica as Managing Director of China Production with more than a dozen years of experience, previously holding positions as Deputy General Manager and Sr. Product Manager at companies such as DGENX, SAIC-GM, Siemens Automotive Electronics and PATAC (Pan Asian Technical Automotive Center). He brings with him extensive experience from his work with OEM’s in operations, management planning and implementation, prototyping of all levels of hybrid systems, motor and electric propulsion control systems, human resources, operation and management of R&D and general project development. The new subsidiary will help the company navigate Chongqing’s favorable policies and geographical advantages, while assisting ElectraMeccanica in increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of quality control, automobile R&D and other necessary activities.