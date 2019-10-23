© jirsak dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs acquires Qulsar's IEEE 1588 software and modules

Silicon Labs has acquired all IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) software and module assets from Qulsar, a provider of PTP grandmasters, gateways and other system-level synchronization-based solutions.

The asset purchase includes all Qulsar modules (PTP master, gateway, boundary clocks and slave clocks) as well as IEEE 1588 servo and stack software, development tools and board support packages (BSPs) for a wide range of applications spanning small cells, optical transport, smart grid, automotive and 5G wireless infrastructure. "Silicon Labs and Qulsar share a common vision of developing simplified solutions that ease the adoption of IEEE 1588 in a wide range of infrastructure applications," says James Wilson, General Manager of Timing Products at Silicon Labs, in a press release. "The addition of Qulsar's software and modules to our 1588 network synchronizer portfolio uniquely positions us to address this fast-growing market opportunity with turnkey, carrier-grade solutions that simplify 1588 integration and accelerate time to market." "The combination of Qulsar's 1588 hardware-software solutions and Silicon Labs' physical layer timing products will enable Silicon Labs to accelerate product innovation and deliver highly integrated, easy-to-use precision timing solutions for a broad range of applications," adds Rajen Datta, President and CEO of Qulsar. "We look forward to partnering with Silicon Labs as we pivot our business model to focus on advanced system-level time synchronization and real-time sensor fusion solutions for emerging mobile infrastructure, automotive and IoT markets."