The old warehouse, with a size if 900 square metres, will be converted into an additional electronics production area. The new warehouse (7,5 m high shelves are installed in a narrow pattern and material handling will be done by a VNA forklift truck) and electronics production area will be fully operational in December 2019, a small press announcement reads. While GPV Electronics ’ facility in Thailand currently uses 15’000 square metres of production space, plans to increase production area with a further 5'000 square metres already exist for 2022.