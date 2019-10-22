© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

US DoD to invest in SkyWater’s domestic technology foundry

The U.S. DoD is planning to invest up to USD 170 million in SkyWater Technology for a project that will enhance its microelectronics capabilities and the strategic radiation hardenend (rad-hard) market.

To support the multi-phase project, the company will expand its trusted foundry facility in Minnesota to add clean room area and supporting infrastructure. Additionally, it will utilize the initial allocation of USD 80 million to develop a new 90 nm rad-hard electronics production capability to complement its existing 90 nm rad-tolerant offering, a press release said. Additionally, the company will add copper (Cu) dual-damascene interconnect technology to the facility. SkyWater’s expanded rad-hard process will be based on partially depleted silicon on insulator (PDSOI) technology and enhance reliability of critical microelectronic devices in harsh conditions such as space and military field deployments. The new Cu interconnect option increases integrated circuit performance with lower resistance and higher speed and interconnect density by exploiting the intrinsic electrical conductivity advantages of copper as compared to aluminum. One benefit is to mixed-signal technologies through higher density logic circuits and reduced losses in analog/RF circuits, ultimately improving system performance and efficiency. “We are very pleased to expand our support of DoD objectives with this new Strategic Rad-Hard foundry offering while also extending commercialization capabilities for related technologies,” said Dr. Brad Ferguson, SkyWater CTO and head of SkyWater’s government relations efforts. SkyWater Technology is a solely U.S.-based and owned, DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.