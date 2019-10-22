© Fanuc America General | October 22, 2019
FANUC America opening robotics and automation facility
Robotics solutions provider FANUC America held a grand opening celebration at its new 461,000 square-foot North Campus robotics and automation facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan this week.
The company hosted customers, local officials, educators, suppliers, and the media to an official program, ribbon cutting ceremony and facility tour. Special guests included Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel, and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, a company press release said. The company has said the facility was necessary to keep pace with the growing demand for robots and automation and occupies more than 1 million square feet of building space. Grand opening activities included a tour path with upwards of 20 robot demonstrations, from the company’s smallest M-1iA delta robot, to the largest, the M-2000iA, which can lift 2.3 tons. A variety of hands-on co-bot demonstrations that highlight easy setup and programming and demonstrations of real-world robotic solutions for assembly, material handling, packaging, palletizing, painting and welding. A highlight for more than just the attendees was a demo of two FANUC CR-15iA collaborative robots packing bags of weekend nutrition for a local Michigan chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that provides children living in food-insecure households with bags of food for the weekend. The company’s products are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, e-commerce, food and beverage, medical device and pharmaceuticals. The company’s line of painting robots and a variety of automation software products have been designed and built in Michigan since 1982. The company is the American subsidiary of Japan’s FANUC Corporation and employs approximately 2,000 people across North America.
