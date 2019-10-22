© Foxconn Technology Group

Up on the roof: Foxconn hits milestone in WI

Foxconn's Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park is closing in on having “roof” checked off the list of tasks with the recent start of the roof installation on the nearly 1,000,000 square-foot TFT LCD fab.

The company and construction manager Gilbane | Exyte announced the roof construction, which includes approximately 16,000 yards of concrete poured onto a metal deck, with the aid of three roofing crews. Vertical construction on North America’s only fab of this kind began in August. To date, more than USD 250 million in total contract value has been awarded at the technology park, including USD 83 million to more than a dozen Wisconsin businesses for roofing systems, building enclosure, civil and landscaping services, according to a Foxconn press release.