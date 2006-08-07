Europe weakest chip region

According to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), European chip sales continued to be the weakest region in the worldwide semiconductor market.

The sales for the annual growth in Europe grew from $3.11 billion in June 2005 to $3.15 billion in June 2006, SIA reports.



The annual growth from June 2005 to June 2006 was in the North America $3.54 billion, the Asia Pacific region $9.17 billion, and Japan $3.77 billion. The total worldwide sales of semiconductors grew from $17.96 billion in June 2005 to $19.64 billion in June 2006.

