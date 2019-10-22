© PCB Connect

PCB Connect expands to Turkey

Swedish PCB supplier PCB Connect is continuing its growth and has, since the first of September, established a local presence in Turkey.

To lead the company's new venture, PCB Connect has recruited Mr. M. Barış Palabıyık as Country Manager for Turkey. "In line with our plans for continued growth and further expansions we are very happy to announce that we now opened up a new market in Turkey," the company writes in a press release. "Firstly, I would like to thank PCB Connect for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this dynamic team full of spirit and expertise. We will continue to challenge ourselves by expanding our boundaries in the Turkish market and proactively fulfilling our customer’s needs. As a truly customer-centric company, we will carry on focusing on the creation of new value for customers and to achieve sustainable growth," says M. Barış Palabıyık, Country Manager Turkey in the release.