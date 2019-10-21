IMI’S Pingshan facility, now IATF16949 certified

EMS provider,Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., says that its IMI Pingshan Ltd,its subsidiary in Pingshan, China, recently received the IATF16949 certification from Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS).

IATF16949 is technical specification aimed at the development of a quality management system that supports continual improvement, focusing on defect prevention and the reduction of variation and waste in the automotive industry supply chain. IMI president and chief operating officer Gilles Bernard says in a press release that; “This certification expands our capacity and capability to serve the automotive segment and gives us the opportunity to create more value for the automotive original parts makers or tier one suppliers.” “We are ready to serve our customers with this certification on our automotive quality systems from a reputable third party. We remain committed to upholding the stringent requirements and ensure continuous improvements of our operations and management capabilities,” adds Joseph Sze, IMI Pingshan’s head of operations.