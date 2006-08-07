PBDS to manage Philips' patent royalties

(PBDS) Philips BenQ Digital Storage has been reorganized to manage Philips' patent royalties for optical disc drives (ODDs) with operations to begin on August 7, according to DigiTimes.

The reorganization was due to Lite-On IT's purchase of BenQ's ODD business unit in April of this year, noted PBDS.



According to PBDS Philips negotiated and collected royalty fees for its ODD patents but has authorized PBDS to act as its agent after the Lite-On IT buyout, Digitimes reports.

