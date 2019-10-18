© mycronic

Mycronic delivers mask writer to Asia

Swedish Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision-series mask writer for display applications from an existing customer in Asia.

The order consists of one Prexision 8 Evo mask writer and is valued between USD 18-23 million and is planned for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020, Mycronic states in a press release. Prexision 8 is an advanced mask writer for display applications and was launched on the market ten years ago. The mask writer has now been updated with the new control platform Evo, launched in September this year and is built on a modern software and hardware architecture designed to meet the future requirements within both production automation and big data applications. ”We are pleased to secure another order from this customer and at the same time the order points to the display industry’s further need for photomask area”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.