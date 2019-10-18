© Protolabs (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | October 18, 2019
Protolabs invest GBP 5M in expansion
Protolabs, digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and low-volume production parts, has announced a GBP 5 5million expansion plan at its European Headquarters in Telford (UK).
The company is currently building a 50,000 sq. ft. extension to its Halesfield facility. It will house at least 50 additional CNC machines and a further 20 additional injection moulding presses, a press release states. The project is set to be completed and the new space operational by early 2020. Over the course of the next 2 years the investment will also create 60 new high-skilled jobs in Shropshire. Bjoern Klaas, Vice President and Managing Director of Protolabs Europe, commented: “The focus now, more than ever, is on speed and making sure new products and components are either first to market or ready when the end customer needs them. We are ideally set-up to meet this requirement, with a combination of our design and analysis team, bespoke production software and, once the expansion is complete, around 300 CNC milling, CNC turning and plastic injection moulding sampling and production machines at our disposal." He continued: “Despite uncertainty surrounding Brexit, we are confident that our recent growth will continue and the expansion of our factory gives us an additional 16% capacity and, importantly, the level of technology we need to help us reach our five-year target. At the moment, we employ over 440 people in Telford and we expect to reach more than 500 employees between now and the end of 2021. We are actively seeking people with the right skills that fit the Protolabs culture.”
Mycronic delivers mask writer to Asia Swedish Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision-series mask writer for...
Protolabs invest GBP 5M in expansion Protolabs, digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and low-volume production parts...
Joyson Safety invests in Hungary Joyson Safety Systems is starting a new investment round at its Hungarian facility in Miskolc. The EUR 50 million investment project aims to improve efficiency and increase production volume.
REC Group starts mass production on Meyer Burger equipment Norway-headquartered solar module manufacturer REC Group has started mass...
AQ Group opens new Wiring Systems factory in Poland AQ Group has officially opened a new production facility for their AQ Wiring Systems unit in Łódź (Poland).
Mynaric secures €1.7 million contract Mynaric will deliver multiple laser communication flight terminals to an undisclosed customer in...
EMPA spin-off TwingTec takes flight Anyone who has ever steered a child's kite knows the feeling: the wind grips the kite and pulls the string. The rope is quickly tensioned, the pulley rotates between the fingers and is difficult to control. The question arises: Could this wild...
Collaboration for the electrification of Europe’s buses BMZ, Horiba Mira and Ziehl-Abegg have teamed up on developing a turnkey service for...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending...
Tin users see weaker markets A survey carried out by the International Tin Association (ITA) showed refined tin use...
Kleos Space establishes US foothold Luxembourg-based DaaS company Kleos Space has incorporated a US subsidiary to...
Safran with new R&D centre in Valence Safran Electronics & Defense has started construction work on its future studies and...
Scanfil selects Siemens Opcenter to digitalise operations Finnish contract manufacturer and system supplier Scanfil begins implementation of their...
Sponsored content by Sourceability NA LLCComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged...
IDEX gears up for volume production Norwegian provider of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, IDEX Biometrics ASA...
ST Engineering completes acquisition of Newtec Group After the acquisition, Newtec will be renamed as ST Engineering iDirect (Europe) NV.
EC investigates public support for Samsung in Hungary The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Hungary's plans to grant EUR 108 million of public support to Samsung SDI for investing in the expansion of its battery cell production...
Kurt Adzema joins Sanmina as CFO Sanmina has named Kurt Adzema as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Adzema succeeds David Anderson, who announced in January 2019 his plan to retire.
Temporary stop at Jabil's Bay Area facilities EMS provider Jabil is to begin temporary shutdown in late November 2019.
Taiwan's PCB manufacturers stay levelled in August 2019 As we enter the conventional peak season for electronic products and despite the fact...
Vitesco supplies Electric Drive for new models of Groupe PSA and Hyundai Vitesco Technologies, the drivetrain business of Continental, has signed...
2019 MPU slump snaps nine years of record sales A modest rebound is expected in 2020, followed by new all-time high sales in 2021...
Dyson scraps its plans for an electric car Since 2016 we’ve read and reported about Dyson’s plans to enter the electric vehicle...
Samsung SDI kick start second phase of Hungarian expansion The second phase of the investment is already underway at Samsung SDI's Göd site.
RightHand Robotics establishes Japan entity RightHand Robotics, a provider of autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, has...
Supermicro expands European manufacturing facilities Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), has expanded its EMEA Operations Park in...Load more news