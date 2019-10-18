© Meyer Burger

REC Group starts mass production on Meyer Burger equipment

Norway-headquartered solar module manufacturer REC Group has started mass production of its new Alpha modules. This new generation of modules is manufactured on Meyer Burger HJT/SmartWire core equipment.

REC Group’s Alpha Series with heterojunction (HJT) technology rolls off the lines in October 2019 at the manufacturing site in Singapore. Steve O'Neil, CEO REC Group, comments on the competitive advantage for REC: "Meyer Burger's manufacturing technology allows us to offer the highest power panels and at competitive cost. Our long and careful evaluation proved the superior performance. Meyer Burger‘s HJT cell-technology combined with our leading halfcut and TwinPanel design and integrated by REC into our new Alpha panel is underpinning our leadership in the global PV market. This as well as the strong performance of the product in terms of leading panel efficiency for a 60-cell panel and best-in-class power output of 380 Wp, which is significantly higher than for conventional panels, is propelling REC years ahead of competition." Commenting on the outlook for the collaboration with Meyer Burger, Steve O'Neil said: "We have started the initial production of the first 100 MW ahead of schedule, thanks to excellent collaboration of the Meyer Burger and REC teams. We will ramp up production up to 600 MW by Spring 2020. Our intention is to add Gigawatts of capacities with Meyer Burger production equipment and expand speed of innovation by bringing additional partners to the table."