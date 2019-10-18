© AQ Group Electronics Production | October 18, 2019
AQ Group opens new Wiring Systems factory in Poland
AQ Group has officially opened a new production facility for their AQ Wiring Systems unit in Łódź (Poland).
'A 12'300 square metres production, storage and office area allows for better organisation of material flow and workstations, gives the opportunity to increase the machine park in the future and improves the environment and comfort of work for our employees. On top of that we have the possibility to grow with an additional 5'000 square metres', a press release reads. Since 1996, the company has achieved increased the number of employees in Łódź from 130 to almost 1'000 employees today. 'The opening of the factory is a milestone in the development of AQ Group in Poland. With focus on new technologies and additional production capacity, we will increase our efforts to develop our business both with existing and new customers', the release continues.
