© Mynaric Electronics Production | October 18, 2019
Mynaric secures €1.7 million contract
Mynaric will deliver multiple laser communication flight terminals to an undisclosed customer in an initial deal valued at EUR 1.7 million.
The company’s space products are scheduled to be launched on a product validation mission which will serve as a pathfinder to integrate and qualify Mynaric’s products with the customer’s satellites. "This contract win will see the first launch of our constellation terminal into space. As we complete the final stages of the terminal’s readiness and prepare for its entry into the market, we have increased the number of terminals in production to be able to support missions from additional customers, such as the one we are announcing today, at short notice", Bulent Altan, Member of the Mynaric Executive Board, states. Multiple units of Mynaric’s inter-satellite product are to be delivered as part of the deal. The terminal, which is set to become the market’s first available laser inter-satellite link terminal designed for satellite constellations, provides both ultra-high data rates and link distances while meeting rigorous size, weight and power consumption specifications at very competitive price-targets. "We are very proud of the trust that our customer has placed in our product with this contract and we are delighted to have now secured our first launch opportunity. It’s great to see our vision of becoming the prime supplier of laser communication technology taking yet another huge leap forward", Markus Knapek, Co-founder of Mynaric, adds.
Mycronic delivers mask writer to Asia Swedish Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision-series mask writer for...
Protolabs invest GBP 5M in expansion Protolabs, digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and low-volume production parts...
Joyson Safety invests in Hungary Joyson Safety Systems is starting a new investment round at its Hungarian facility in Miskolc. The EUR 50 million investment project aims to improve efficiency and increase production volume.
REC Group starts mass production on Meyer Burger equipment Norway-headquartered solar module manufacturer REC Group has started mass...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending...
AQ Group opens new Wiring Systems factory in Poland AQ Group has officially opened a new production facility for their AQ Wiring Systems unit in Łódź (Poland).
Mynaric secures €1.7 million contract Mynaric will deliver multiple laser communication flight terminals to an undisclosed customer in...
EMPA spin-off TwingTec takes flight Anyone who has ever steered a child's kite knows the feeling: the wind grips the kite and pulls the string. The rope is quickly tensioned, the pulley rotates between the fingers and is difficult to control. The question arises: Could this wild...
Collaboration for the electrification of Europe’s buses BMZ, Horiba Mira and Ziehl-Abegg have teamed up on developing a turnkey service for...
Tin users see weaker markets A survey carried out by the International Tin Association (ITA) showed refined tin use...
Kleos Space establishes US foothold Luxembourg-based DaaS company Kleos Space has incorporated a US subsidiary to...
Safran with new R&D centre in Valence Safran Electronics & Defense has started construction work on its future studies and...
Scanfil selects Siemens Opcenter to digitalise operations Finnish contract manufacturer and system supplier Scanfil begins implementation of their...
Sponsored content by Sourceability NA LLCComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged...
IDEX gears up for volume production Norwegian provider of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, IDEX Biometrics ASA...
ST Engineering completes acquisition of Newtec Group After the acquisition, Newtec will be renamed as ST Engineering iDirect (Europe) NV.
EC investigates public support for Samsung in Hungary The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Hungary's plans to grant EUR 108 million of public support to Samsung SDI for investing in the expansion of its battery cell production...
Kurt Adzema joins Sanmina as CFO Sanmina has named Kurt Adzema as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Adzema succeeds David Anderson, who announced in January 2019 his plan to retire.
Temporary stop at Jabil's Bay Area facilities EMS provider Jabil is to begin temporary shutdown in late November 2019.
Taiwan's PCB manufacturers stay levelled in August 2019 As we enter the conventional peak season for electronic products and despite the fact...
Vitesco supplies Electric Drive for new models of Groupe PSA and Hyundai Vitesco Technologies, the drivetrain business of Continental, has signed...
2019 MPU slump snaps nine years of record sales A modest rebound is expected in 2020, followed by new all-time high sales in 2021...
Dyson scraps its plans for an electric car Since 2016 we’ve read and reported about Dyson’s plans to enter the electric vehicle...
Samsung SDI kick start second phase of Hungarian expansion The second phase of the investment is already underway at Samsung SDI's Göd site.
RightHand Robotics establishes Japan entity RightHand Robotics, a provider of autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, has...
Supermicro expands European manufacturing facilities Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), has expanded its EMEA Operations Park in...Load more news