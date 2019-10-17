© BMZ Group Electronics Production | October 17, 2019
Collaboration for the electrification of Europe’s buses
BMZ, Horiba Mira and Ziehl-Abegg have teamed up on developing a turnkey service for converting existing bus fleets to e-Buses.
As part of its environmental policy to reduce CO2 emissions from public vehicles, the EU has released a new vehicle directive that mandates the percentage of buses that must be emission-free by 2025 and 2030. It lays out targets for each EU member, with Germany for example, targeted with having 22.5 percent of all buses as zero emission, increasing to 32.5 percent by 2030. This will drive huge demand for the development of new electric buses to meet these targets. In addition, cities including Paris and Berlin have already committed to higher volumes of electrification at earlier dates than the mandate requires, a press release from BMZ Group states. While the onus has traditionally been on bringing new electrical buses to market, not to be overlooked is the role retrofitting existing buses will play in meeting these crucial targets. In order to achieve this, existing bus, owner, operators and manufacturers will need to act now to invest in retrofitting. Bringing together several decades of combined experience and expertise in the development and integration of electric drives for buses, BMZ, Horiba Mira and Ziehl-Abegg will develop and supply electric powertrain solutions to electric bus manufacturers, operators and owners, with the option of a complete retrofit service for customers that need it. Global player in powertrain technology, Ziehl-Abegg, will provide their compact and efficient electric axle for emission-free buses, BMZ, European battery system manufacturer will provide the latest in battery technology and Horiba Mira will provide the vehicle control software, manage the integration of the electric drive systems and provide functional safety support to meet ISO26262. Sven Bauer, CEO and Founder of the BMZ Group said: “We are very happy about the two globally positioned and extremely experienced partners, with whom we can jointly strengthen and expand our position in the automotive market. E-buses are a very fast-growing market, almost every major city is currently involved in the electrification of vehicle fleets and this collaboration enables us to deliver a unique turnkey service across Europe.”
