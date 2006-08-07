Vaisala nabs boss from Ericsson

Pekka Ketonen, who has acted as Finland based Vaisala's Chief Executive Officer since 1992 will retire. The Board of Directors has nominated Licentiate of Technology Kjell Forsén (47 years) as the new Vaisala CEO starting October 1, 2006.

Mr. Forsén has worked at Ericsson for the past 20 years in various roles both in Finland and abroad. His most recent role is President, Ericsson Finland. Pekka Ketonen's employment at Vaisala will terminate at the end of 2006.



Vaisala develops, manufactures and markets products and services for environmental and industrial measurement. Vaisala's markets are global. The mission is to provide basis for better quality of life, environmental protection, safety, efficiency and cost savings.