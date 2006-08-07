ESSEMTEC to launch Semiautomatic<br>Stencil Printer with Vision

ESSEMTEC AG, a manufacturer of surface mount technology production equipment, announces that the SP003 semiautomatic stencil printer is now available as SP003-V with vision for faster control and alignment correction.

SP003-V features new trans-stencil vision and has motorized print head, and vertical stencil separation. Additionally, the low-maintenance printer can accommodate stencils or screens up to 23 x 23".



SP003-V achieves precise printing by controlling all important print parameters including squeegee pressure, angle of squeegee, print speed, stencil position and stencil separation after printing.



The stencil printer is available with different print mounts, giving it numerous flexible applications ? vacuum table, groove table, flat table or magnetic table. The magnetic table is used mostly with single- and double-sided boards.



SP003-V is targeted to small- and medium-volume production.



It is designed for stencil printing, screen printing, print/print, print/flood and flood/print, the stencil printer can print a maximum of 400 x 410 mm, features two cameras and is 700 x 800 x 500 mm (without the optional substructure).