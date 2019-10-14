© Ventec International (illustration purpose only) PCB | October 14, 2019
Taiwan's PCB manufacturers stay levelled in August 2019
As we enter the conventional peak season for electronic products and despite the fact that many uncertain factors remain in the global environment, PCB manufacturers’ revenue are still able to continue at a sustainable level.
Iteq and EMC, both copper-clad laminate substrate producers (CCL), have benefitted from the accelerated 5G layout in various countries, as well as the strong demand for high-frequency materials. Unimicron is a PCB and IC substrate manufacturer that has benefitted from the strong demand in substrates in the first half of 2019, writes industry association TPCA. As a result, the company’s turnover and profit have grown significantly compared to figures of 2018. The continuously high demand for ABF substrate has helped to stimulatea record-breaking monthly revenue (August 2019). However, Unimicron indicated that they are likely to be affected by the unstable global market environment, due to their diversified customer base. As a result, the manufacturer remains cautious towards the market. With a stable order intake from the mobile phone HDI, automobile board, and server sectors, Zhen Ding is set to achieve steady revenue growth this year. The company said that server orders are gradually increasing along with the conventional peak season. Although the demand for mobile phones is weak, the development has grown steadily as line-ups have grown and new models are being introduced. As for the automotive sector, manufacturers have given up low-margin orders and shifted to high-end products as their primary target. Dynamic has benefitted from an increase in customer demand, its technological upgrade at the Kunshan facility and the boost in their production capacity at the Huangshi facility, all of which has encouraged positive growth in recent months. It is further understood that the high-end process production capacity at the Kunshan plant is currently in under-supply, the press release states.
Jabil to lay off 909 workers at Bay Area facilities EMS provider to begin temporary shutdown in late November.
Taiwan's PCB manufacturers stay levelled in August 2019 As we enter the conventional peak season for electronic products and despite the fact...
Vitesco supplies Electric Drive for new models of Groupe PSA and Hyundai Vitesco Technologies, the drivetrain business of Continental, has signed...
2019 MPU slump snaps nine years of record sales A modest rebound is expected in 2020, followed by new all-time high sales in 2021...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending...
Dyson scraps its plans for an electric car Since 2016 we’ve read and reported about Dyson’s plans to enter the electric vehicle...
Samsung SDI kick start second phase of Hungarian expansion The second phase of the investment is already underway at Samsung SDI's Göd site.
RightHand Robotics establishes Japan entity RightHand Robotics, a provider of autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, has...
Supermicro expands European manufacturing facilities Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), has expanded its EMEA Operations Park in...
GS Yuasa inaugurates manufacturing plant in Hungary GS Yuasa's first factory on the European continent is now complete. Through its EUR 28.8...
Photronics' first to order Mycronic's Prexision Lite 8 Evo Swedish Mycronic says it has has received an order for Prexision-series mask writers for display applications from Photronics Inc, for deployment in Asia.
Safran lays cornerstone for new research lab near Paris Technology group Safran has layed the cornerstone for Safran Landing Systems’ new test...
ESA contracts consortium for high-performance compute board A consortium, led by Cobham Gaisler, has been awarded a development contract from the...
ZEISS and Senorics establish partnership ZEISS’ investment in Senorics marks the start of a technology collaboration with the sensorics...
Deutz acquires battery specialist Futavis Deutz AG has acquired Futavis GmbH, a development service provider for battery...
FLIR buys tethered drone assets from Aria FLIR Systems has acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights...
Futurwei caught in wake of Huawei ban Futurewei, the U.S.-based R&D arm of blacklisted telecom giant Huawei, continues to shrink in...
HQ expansion for Persistent Systems Persistent Systems has leased 55,000 square feet of prime NYC office space in Manhattan’s...
Bosch expands with new engineering centre in Bulgaria Bosch announces that it has officially opened its new Engineering Centre in Sofia...
Nobel Prize to the creators of a rechargeable world The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 rewards the development of the lithium-ion battery. This...
EDA industry revenue increase with 6.6% YoY Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 6.6 percent for...
Frontier to close Romanian operations Frontier Smart Technologies Group has decided to cease operations at their Romanian...
Note secures Swedish production contract Swedish EMS provider Note has started batch production for the fast-growing Swedish company...
Molex layoffs in Nebraska Molex laid off an undisclosed number of workers at its plant in northwest Lincoln, according to...
EU may order Broadcom to halt activities Reuters is reporting that sources familiar with the situation are saying Broadcom...Load more news