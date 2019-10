© Ventec International (illustration purpose only)

, both copper-clad laminate substrate producers (CCL), have benefitted from the accelerated 5G layout in various countries, as well as the strong demand for high-frequency materials.is a PCB and IC substrate manufacturer that has benefitted from the strong demand in substrates in the first half of 2019, writes industry association TPCA . As a result, the company’s turnover and profit have grown significantly compared to figures of 2018. The continuously high demand for ABF substrate has helped to stimulatea record-breaking monthly revenue (August 2019). However, Unimicron indicated that they are likely to be affected by the unstable global market environment, due to their diversified customer base. As a result, the manufacturer remains cautious towards the market. With a stable order intake from the mobile phone HDI, automobile board, and server sectors,is set to achieve steady revenue growth this year. The company said that server orders are gradually increasing along with the conventional peak season. Although the demand for mobile phones is weak, the development has grown steadily as line-ups have grown and new models are being introduced. As for the automotive sector, manufacturers have given up low-margin orders and shifted to high-end products as their primary target.has benefitted from an increase in customer demand, its technological upgrade at the Kunshan facility and the boost in their production capacity at the Huangshi facility, all of which has encouraged positive growth in recent months. It is further understood that the high-end process production capacity at the Kunshan plant is currently in under-supply, the press release states.