Production of the new electric drive system at Vitesco Technologies plant in Tianjin, China, has already started. “I am very excited to announce that two leading vehicle manufacturers have chosen Vitesco Technologies – to produce innovative electric drive unit to power their electric volume-production models,” said Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies, in a press release. “Our new integrated axle drive unit and our extensive experience in electrifying drive units have made Vitesco Technologies the partner of choice for carmakers striving to be at the forefront of e-mobility.” Groupe PSA has selected Vitesco Technologies’ new electric drive system for its e-CMP modular electric platform, which compact battery electric vehicle models such as the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e will be built on. The Hyundai Motor Corporation has made Vitesco Technologies the supplier of choice in China through its joint venture Beijing Hyundai. Two models will be equipped with Vitesco Technologies’ electric drive system: the Encino compact SUV and the Lafesta sedan. In addition, other vehicle manufacturers have chosen Vitesco Technologies to supply drive systems for battery electric cars that are planned to launch over the next 12 months. The electric axle drive system will also power German start-up Sono Motors ’ Sion battery electric vehicle. “Electric vehicles are starting to go mainstream – with our sophisticated technology on board”, Wolf said. “We will be focusing our investment strategy even more heavily on electrified and all-electric technologies and channeling more internal resources into these areas. In doing so, we are significantly strengthening our existing high level of electronics expertise," Wolf explained.