© Dyson Electronics Production | October 11, 2019
Dyson scraps its plans for an electric car
Since 2016 we’ve read and reported about Dyson’s plans to enter the electric vehicle market. In 2018 the British technology company confirmed to the world that it indeed was working on an electric car and was aiming for a release for 2021; that has unfortunately changed.
In an open hearted update from James Dyson on the company's website, the CEO says that the Dyson Automotive team have developed a fantastic car, but sadly, the company simply cannot make it commercially viable. “We have been through a serious process to find a buyer for the project which has, unfortunately, been unsuccessful so far. I wanted you to hear directly from me that the Dyson Board has therefore taken the very difficult decision to propose the closure of our automotive project,” writes James Dyson. He says that the company is working to quickly find alternative roles within Dyson for as many of the team as possible and that there are sufficient vacancies to absorb most of the people into our Home business. Dyson will continue its GBP 2.5 billion investment program into new technology and grow its new University. “We will continue to expand at Malmesbury, Hullavington, Singapore and other global locations. We will also concentrate on the formidable task of manufacturing solid state batteries and other fundamental technologies which we have identified: sensing technologies, vision systems, robotics, machine learning, and AI offer us significant opportunities which we must grab with both hands,” the CEO continues.
