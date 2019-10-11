© scanrail dreamstime.com

Samsung SDI kick start second phase of Hungarian expansion

The second phase of the investment is already underway at Samsung SDI's Göd site.

The Göd battery cell manufacturing plant, which was announced in 2016, began production in 2018 following the reconstruction of the former TV screen factory. In the now announced second phase, this capacity will be significantly increased, and the investment of EUR 1.2 billion will also ensure the creation of 1'200 new jobs, according to a report from HIPA - the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.