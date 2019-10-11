© Super Micro Computer

Supermicro expands European manufacturing facilities

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), has expanded its EMEA Operations Park in 's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, with the acquisition of a new multi-purpose facility.

Supermicro has added a major facility to its existing EMEA headquarters. The expanded site will encompass several organisations, augment the Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) – a server and storage lab for testing customers' proof of concept systems onsite, or remotely - and manufacturing. "Expanding the Supermicro European facilities in The Netherlands enables us to further support our EMEA customers and expand our market presence," said Perry Hayes, president of Supermicro, B.V. "Customers will experience extended field service and manufacturing coupled with more opportunities for collaboration leveraging onsite research and design staff to address market requirements." The company says that its increased local manufacturing improves time to market, flexibility, and logistics for expanding cloud, 5G and enterprise customers.