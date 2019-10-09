© FLIR

FLIR buys tethered drone assets from Aria

FLIR Systems has acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights Inc.

Previously known as CyPhy Works Inc. and founded in 2008, Aria has been a key developer of tethered, small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) and developed the Persistent Aerial Reconnaissance and Communications (PARC) tethered drone. The company ceased operations in March 2019. Aria’s assets will be integrated into FLIR’s Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions Division, adding to the company’s technology portfolio built from its acquisitions of Prox Dynamics in 2016 and Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics earlier this year. Tethered drones work by connecting to a base station or vehicle by microfilament wire, providing both continuous power and secure communications. In some applications, tethered drones offer advantages such as sustained operations on longer missions and persistent situational awareness, giving users the ability to perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance functions. “Tethered UAS systems are becoming an increasingly valuable tool for force protection, border security, and critical infrastructure protection,” said David Ray, president of FLIR’s Government and Defense business. “Aria’s innovative technology and IP assets will enable us to enhance current capabilities and advance the range of solutions we can deliver to customers in this growing market segment.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed. FLIR Systems, founded in 1978, focuses on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications.