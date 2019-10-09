© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | October 09, 2019
HQ expansion for Persistent Systems
Persistent Systems has leased 55,000 square feet of prime NYC office space in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood.
The company’s new digs in the Starrett Lehigh building, one of the city’s largest, will serve as New York headquarters for the global communications technology, which was founded there in 2007. Among the features the building will provide are a five-fold increase in production space; a new training facility; lab space for hardware, software, and radio development testing; and RF screen rooms for radio hardware testing. Persistent Founder and CEO Dr. Herbert Rubens said in a press release, "Persistent's strategic growth plan involves expanding the organization from a USD 100 million a year business to USD 1 billion over the next decade, and we require the space to grow our engineering and program management teams and to significantly expand our production capacity.” Persistent has also announced its intention to add green initiatives to the new office environment by eliminating certain disposable paper products, aluminum cans and coffee pods, and adding dimmable LED lighting and motion sensors for power conservation. Construction materials will include minimum levels of recycled content and reclaimed wood for interior spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with completion and move in expected in April of 2020.
Deutz acquires battery specialist Futavis Deutz AG has acquired Futavis GmbH, a development service provider for battery...
FLIR buys tethered drone assets from Aria FLIR Systems has acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights...
Futurwei caught in wake of Huawei ban Futurewei, the U.S.-based R&D arm of blacklisted telecom giant Huawei, continues to shrink in...
HQ expansion for Persistent Systems Persistent Systems has leased 55,000 square feet of prime NYC office space in Manhattan’s...
Bosch expands with new engineering centre in Bulgaria Bosch announces that it has officially opened its new Engineering Centre in Sofia...
Nobel Prize to the creators of a rechargeable world The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 rewards the development of the lithium-ion battery. This...
EDA industry revenue increase with 6.6% YoY Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 6.6 percent for...
Frontier to close Romanian operations Frontier Smart Technologies Group has decided to cease operations at their Romanian...
Note secures Swedish production contract Swedish EMS provider Note has started batch production for the fast-growing Swedish company...
Molex layoffs in Nebraska Molex laid off an undisclosed number of workers at its plant in northwest Lincoln, according to...
EU may order Broadcom to halt activities Reuters is reporting that sources familiar with the situation are saying Broadcom...
Joy Weiss takes the helm at Tempo Automation Tempo Automation has appointed Joy Weiss as president and CEO of the six-year old San Francisco-based electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of PCB assemblies.
Samsung ends smartphone manufacturing in China The South Korean tech-giant has ended its production of smartphones in China as it has...
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning opens development center in... Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning today announced the opening of a new Global...
Trinseo to build new TPE pilot facility in Taiwan Global material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and...
Mitsubishi Electric expands with new plant in India Mitsubishi Electric will start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary...
Foxconn: Wisconsin college students invited to apply Foxconn Technology Group has announced its intention to hire Wisconsin college students as...
Taiwan semi foundry picks up ClassOne's Solstice Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice...
GM, UAW talks stall as key issues go unresolved Ongoing talks between GM and UAW, with the strike now in its fourth week, stalled out over the...
Astronics acquires Diagnosys Test Systems Astronics, a provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
TV panel makers began to massively reduce capacities in Sep. TrendForce's latest survey showed that TV panel prices generally have been lower than...
Volvo Cars and Geely to merge combustion engine operations Volvo Cars and Geely says they intend to merge their existing combustion engine operations...
Cicor adds spray painting line in Indonesia The Cicor site in Batam (Indonesia) commissioned a new spray painting line at the end of...
Scaling up production of solar modules The European Union has awarded EUR 10.6 million in funding to Hiperion. This grant...Load more news