HQ expansion for Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems has leased 55,000 square feet of prime NYC office space in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood.

The company’s new digs in the Starrett Lehigh building, one of the city’s largest, will serve as New York headquarters for the global communications technology, which was founded there in 2007. Among the features the building will provide are a five-fold increase in production space; a new training facility; lab space for hardware, software, and radio development testing; and RF screen rooms for radio hardware testing. Persistent Founder and CEO Dr. Herbert Rubens said in a press release, "Persistent's strategic growth plan involves expanding the organization from a USD 100 million a year business to USD 1 billion over the next decade, and we require the space to grow our engineering and program management teams and to significantly expand our production capacity.” Persistent has also announced its intention to add green initiatives to the new office environment by eliminating certain disposable paper products, aluminum cans and coffee pods, and adding dimmable LED lighting and motion sensors for power conservation. Construction materials will include minimum levels of recycled content and reclaimed wood for interior spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with completion and move in expected in April of 2020.