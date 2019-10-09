© Bosch

Bosch expands with new engineering centre in Bulgaria

Bosch announces that it has officially opened its new Engineering Centre in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“Our goal is to turn Bosch Engineering Center Sofia into a global hub for automotive software solutions”, says Mihai Boldijar, general manager of Robert Bosch EOOD and representative of the Bosch Group in Bulgaria, in a press release. “As a leader and one of the largest automotive technology providers worldwide, we believe that software development for the future progress of the industry will position Bulgaria on the world map as important destination for the automotive business,” continued Boldijar. In the new centre nearly 200 talented software professionals develop innovative technologies for the automotive industry in areas such as driving assistance, automated driving, and electric mobility. To make this happen the company has invested and fitted the centre with new equipment, software and hardware. “This investment is part of the dynamic development of Bosch's software business in Bulgaria,” said Konstantin Konov, Managing Director of Bosch Engineering Center Sofia. “We work in cooperation with the company's engineering centers in Budapest, Hungary and Cluj, Romania, as well as with leading global car manufacturers. As innovative leader and top provider for automotive engineering, Bosch has attracted professionals with strong experience in the field of software engineering” continued Konov. Bosch's business in Bulgaria develops continuously. Consolidated sales in Bulgaria increased by 19% in 2018 to EUR 104 million.