Jabil plans to double work force

A spokesman for US based Jabil Circuit the company may build six more plants and expand others worldwide in the next four years. Up to 60,000 employees may be added.

Jabil Circuit currently runs 28 factories and employs 65,000 in 20 countries. But in four years time, Jabil could build six new factories globally and hiring up to 60,000 people.



According to the spokesman the major growth will be outside the US. The US factories increasingly focus on specialties production and work that can't easily be sent abroad, such as military and medical products that require government oversight.



Jabil is investing over $480 million over several years to build new plants in Eastern Europe, China and India. Jabil recently acquired a TV-production plant in Hungary for $216 million. They also invested $200 million in US based medical electronics maker Varian Inc., $152 million to buy Celectronix International Ltd. and $200 million in stock buybacks.