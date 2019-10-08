© Tempo Automation

Joy Weiss takes the helm at Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation has appointed Joy Weiss as president and CEO of the six-year old San Francisco-based electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of PCB assemblies.

Weiss, one of Tempo’s earliest investors, joined the Tempo board in 2015. Most recently, Weiss was CEO of Dust Networks, and prior to that, CEO at Inviso. She began her career at Nortel Networks, where she eventually served as president and GM of the Network Management division. Of the appointment, Weiss said in a press release, “I am honored and excited to lead Tempo as we continue to enable a major acceleration in the pace of hardware innovation. Having led hardware-centric companies before, I know how valuable Tempo’s software and manufacturing innovation is to our customers, and that our services address a large and underserved problem.” Tempo Founding CEO Jeff McAlvay, who will now become Tempo’s chief process officer, said of the transition, “I’m excited about the opportunity to direct my focus towards weaving the unbroken digital thread from electronics design to the robots on our factory floor. As part of Tempo from the early days, Joy has played an instrumental role in formulating our vision and company principles. I’m looking forward to partnering with her in taking the next step towards realizing our common vision of making electronics development as fast and seamless as software development.” Tempo Board Member and Lux Capital Partner Zavain Dar said, “We are excited to have someone of Joy’s caliber and experience at the helm to lead Tempo into the future. Tempo Automation is reinventing the way companies in aerospace, medical technology, industrial technology, and other industries develop and bring new products to market. As a member of Tempo’s board of directors for the past four years, she has a keen understanding of our products and markets and brings a strategic vision for our growth.” In 2018, Tempo opened a 42,000-square-foot smart factory in San Francisco’s Design District to enable technology companies bring products to market faster with proprietary software automation that allows electrical engineers to ensure precision, speed and transparency for PCBA development.