© jirsak dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning opens development center in India

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning today announced the opening of a new Global Development Center in Kadi, Gujarat State, India; the result of a USD 22.5 million investment.

Staffed at launch with over 150 engineers and with capacity to accommodate up to 300 in total, the new center is equipped with research and testing laboratories, including Reliability Labs, Annual Performance Factor Labs, Electromagnetic Compatibility Labs, Electronics Labs and Semi-anechoic Labs to maximise the potential of the local engineering talent. The center also offers a wide range of capabilities, including user experience design, industrial design, simulation, controls, design quality, project management and engineering information systems. "This is a crucial step for Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning to further strengthen our global position. We have already seen our India-made products being well accepted in West Asia, Sri Lanka, Africa and other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries. Now this new Global Development Center will play a critical role in developing new and exciting products, particularly for Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe to enhance our ability to meet diverse market needs in these regions," said Franz Cerwinka, Chief Executive Officer, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning. With a floor space of 21'042 square meters, the Global Development Center is located adjacent to the Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India factory to maximise synergy with the manufacturing teams. It is Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning's fourth Global Development Center, alongside two centers in Japan and one in China. It represents an important step towards the company's goal of globalizing its product development process in order to leverage its global talent pool and develop products suited to the needs of diverse markets.