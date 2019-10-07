© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Foxconn: Wisconsin college students invited to apply

Foxconn Technology Group has announced its intention to hire Wisconsin college students as full-time employees with paid time off to continue their education.

Dubbed the Foxconn Earn and Learn Program (FELP), the initiative would focus on University of WisconsinꟷParkside, Gateway Technical College, and Chippewa Valley Technical College, with other colleges possibly to follow, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. FELP will allow students to work for Foxconn for up to six months in a full-time position that could ultimately lead to a long-term career with the company, according to a story in the Kenosha News this weekend. Foxconn will also provide students with paid time off to work on their degrees — allowing them to “earn and learn.” Foxconn will conduct the interviews and hire students to work at the Mount Pleasant electronic display factory, as well as other locations locations in Racine, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee, the Journal Sentinel reported. The company did not state when the program will begin, but issued a statement indicating pre-registration is now open for FELP and students may submit their resumes.