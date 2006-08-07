Remploy shines on big screen

A developer of control, lighting and test equipment for the entertainment technology sector, Artistic Licence, has chosen Remploy Electronics to produce a state-of-the-art flexible video screen used as a backdrop for rock concerts and TV shows.

Designed by Artistic Licence in the UK and sold worldwide, Pixi-web is a portable, transparent, modular screen that has the ability to display complex lighting effects or live video images.

Remploy is responsible for final assembly of individual light pixels on to a flexible membrane. The work, which is carried out at its Holloway site, involves complex cable threading and Remploy's record of high quality assurance standards was fundamental to its selection.



According to Wayne Howell, Managing Director of Artistic Licence: "The sophisticated nature of Pixi-web means that it would be very easy for errors to occur in the assembly process and, owing to the visual nature of the product, these would become quickly apparent once the system was deployed. Remploy's output quality and consistency has been superb and, consequently, we hope to grow our relationship."



Johan Olivier, Local Remploy Manager at Holloway, commented: "Remploy's policy of investing in employee development means that we have a highly skilled and motivated team that consistently produces high quality goods. Now, with Pixi-web, millions of people can see the result."

