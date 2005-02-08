Flextronics, TeliaSonera in outsourcing deal

Service agreements for on site network services on cables, nodes and network infrastructure, value approximately US$ 1,5 billion.

Flextronics Network Services today announced that additional agreements have been signed with TeliaSonera, the leading Nordic operator. In addition to the previously announced agreement where Flextronics Network Services became the main supplier of on site installation and maintenance services for TeliaSoneras' fixed network customers, new agreements have been signed for cable maintenance and construction for TeliaSoneras nodes and network infrastructure. The agreements are valued to appr. US$ 1,5 billion and the lengths of the different agreements are between one and five years.



"We have a competitive advantage in our geographical coverage with 3 500 service technicians throughout Sweden", says Ronny Nilsson, President of Flextronics Network Services. "The major part of these technicians has a long and genuine experience, crucial for the service we provide near the end customers' premises. As an independent provider of on site network services in 16 countries, our success lies in the ability to represent our customers' brands on the market, and to provide proven and cost efficient processes, developed by working with some of the leading and most cost conscious operators in the world. This will now gain TeliaSonera and their end customers".