General | October 07, 2019
GM, UAW talks stall as key issues go unresolved
Ongoing talks between GM and UAW, with the strike now in its fourth week, stalled out over the weekend with Mexico production becoming a major sticking point.
The New York Times is reporting that the strike negotiations had been going well, until the union’s desire to see production of certain sport utility vehicles return to U.S. from Mexico went largely ignored by the automaker. The issue is central to the union’s position of needing more job security for U.S. workers. In a letter to union members published in the Times story, U.A.W. lead negotiator Terry Dittes said, “We, in this union, could not be more disappointed with General Motors. These negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.” G.M. then issued a statement about the status of the negotiations, which read, in part, “We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and build a stronger future for all of us.” Currently, three assembly plants in Mexico make SUVs and pickup trucks under the Chevrolet and GMC brands, including the Chevrolet Blazer. At the same time, GM shuttered the Lordstown, Ohio plant, as well as engine and transmission factories in Baltimore and in Warren, Michigan. A second car plant in Detroit is scheduled to close in January. For its part, G.M. has offered to invest USD 7 billion in U.S. plants that would result in the creation of 2,700 jobs and save 2,700 others, but sources close to the situation have said the details are not clear. GM is suggesting that the investment would enable the Detroit car factory to remain open and include the build-out of a new EV battery plant with a partner near Lordstown, which would use union workers.
