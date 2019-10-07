© Cicor Group (only illustration purposes)

Cicor adds spray painting line in Indonesia

The Cicor site in Batam (Indonesia) commissioned a new spray painting line at the end of June 2019 and is already producing initial samples for customer projects.

Series production is expected to start at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a press release states. This new line is equipped with an 'ultra-modern painting technology and a dry filter system'. The line has the capacity to spray complex parts with recesses and curved surfaces in high quality. "Thanks to the accuracy of the robots used, Cicor can ensure a high level of repeatability of the coating parameters, which helps to ensure consistently high product quality. With the addition of the spray painting line at its site in Batam (Indonesia) to its service portfolio, the Cicor Group is in a position to offer its customers high-quality complete solutions from plastic parts to painting and final assembly", the release continues.