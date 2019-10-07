© Harju Elekter (illustration purpose only)

Harju Elekter UAB opened new production facilities

AS Harju Elekter’s Lithuanian subsidiary Harju Elekter UAB opened a new production hall in Panevežys. During nearly a year of expansion works, the subsidiary's office and production spaces increased from 3,500 sq.m to 9,000 sq.m.

In addition, 1.9 hectares of land adjacent to the already existing properties were purchased in Lithuania in Q2 to ensure the possibility of future expansion. The total volume of investments is 3.5 million euros. Sales revenue of Harju Elekter UAB increased YoY by 85% in 2018 to 14.7 million euros. Furthermore, the new premises also led to an increase in personnel numbers for the subsidiary, which stood at 213 by the end of June 2019 (75 more than at the beginning of the year).