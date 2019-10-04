© DuPont

DuPont breaks ground on Circleville expansion

A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the progress of DuPont Electronics & Imaging’s USD 220 million expansion at its Circleville, Ohio, plant was held this week.

The expansion is expected to increase production of DuPont Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flex circuit materials used in automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and defense sectors. DuPont is expecting the plant to be operational by 2021. According to a company press release, more than 100 attendees from local and state government joined DuPont team members for the ceremony, including DuPont Global Business Director, Interconnect Solutions Avi Avula; Circleville Plant Manager Steve Irwin; Larry Obhof, president of the Ohio Senate; Brian Stewart, commissioner, Pickaway County; and Donald McIlroy, Mayor of Circleville. DuPont Electronics & Imaging President Jon Kemp said, “We remain very excited about how this expansion and increased capacity will enable us to better support our global customers and their need for advanced high-reliability materials. This groundbreaking ceremony is an important milestone and we are pleased to have such great support from the local community to mark the occasion.” Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof said, “DuPont’s plant expansion in Circleville is yet another indicator of Ohio’s strength in manufacturing, technology, and talent.” “This investment represents the strength of DuPont and the great working relationship the company has in Ohio and local communities,” said McIlroy. “Pickaway County and the City of Circleville thank DuPont and their employees for producing products that literally change the world.” The event speakers participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking following their remarks.