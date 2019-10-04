© TT Electronics

TT Electronics signs deal with Ultra PCS

TT Electronics’ Fairford facility has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by long-time customer, Ultra Electronics Precision Control Systems (Ultra PCS).

Ultra PCS is a specialist in high integrity control products for aerospace, military vehicle and soldier applications. With this contract award, TT 'will build highly complex electronic assemblies for Ultra PCS’ engine ice protection systems for modern combat aircraft', a press release states. “Our Fairford location is an excellent example of how focused investment in our people and facilities are impacting our customers and paving the way for future partnerships. Our teams, integrated across business units, have the capabilities, resources and skills necessary to deliver on the additional requirements of Ultra PCS’ new order and those of many others,” said Michael Leahan, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing Solutions, TT Electronics. “This award provides a firm foundation for future growth, in addition to strengthening TT’s position as a major supplier to the global aerospace industry.”