Cree, SUNY sign lease as Utica plant takes shape

Cree announced it will lease office and clean room space at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus in Albany while the semiconductor manufacturer builds a USD 1 million facility near Utica, the Albany Business Review is reporting.

Cree will pay rent to the SUNY Research Foundation to use the clean room space in the NanoFab North building where there is a silicon carbide chip manufacturing line. The line, which General Electric helped facilitate as part of a USD 500 million partnership known as the New York Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium, was designed to make next-gen computer chips. GE left the consortium in late 2017 after the line was complete. Cree will use that existing manufacturing line develop a new process of making devices on 200 mm silicon carbide wafers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said last week in a press release. The effort is expected to be the first-ever example of making devices on the 200 mm wafers. The leases are aligned with Cree's intention to invest USD 1 billion in upstate New York to build a 480,000-square-foot facility in Marcy, near Utica, which the company recently announced. As part of that plan, Cree expects to hire upwards of 600 people and New York State has promised USD 500 million in grants. When the Marcy plant is ready, Cree has said it will move the Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium equipment and its 200 mm process to the new location, a New York State press release said.