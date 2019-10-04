© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 04, 2019
Elbit America's night vision business receives $23M order
Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, has been awarded a delivery order valued at approximately USD 23 million for the supply of systems and various spare components to the U.S. Marine Corps.
The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied over the next 10 months. This order is part of the USD 249 million five-year Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from September 6, 2019, that was awarded to the Night Vision business of L3Harris Technologies several days before the finalisation of the acquisition of that business activity by Elbit Systems of America, a press release reads. Under this contract, the U.S. Marine Corps will be supplied with a Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle system that consists of a high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binocular, a modular uncooled thermal imaging sensor, and a common external power supply – providing Marines improved mobility and situational awareness during night operations.
DuPont breaks ground on Circleville expansion A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the progress of DuPont Electronics & Imaging’s USD...
TT Electronics signs deal with Ultra PCS TT Electronics’ Fairford facility has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by long-time customer, Ultra Electronics Precision Control Systems (Ultra PCS).
7'000 people to leave HP HP Inc. announced a fiscal year 2020 restructuring plan that sees a reduction of its gross...
Cree, SUNY sign lease as Utica plant takes shape Cree announced it will lease office and clean room space at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute...
Tesla, DeepScale, circling robotaxi market In a move aimed at fulfilling CEO Elon Musk’s vision to develop vehicles for the robotaxi market...
TPC Wire & Cable snags Cicoil LLC TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has wrapped the...
PC DRAM contract prices stabilised in August The global market research firm TrendForce reports that the average contract price of 8GB PC DRAM modules remained constant at USD 25.5 in August, showing no noticeable change from the previous month.
Siemens moves in to new facility in Wrocław Siemens Polska has leased about 4,000 square metre of warehouse space at MLP...
Rolls-Royce closes acquisition of Siemens electric aircraft-propulsion... Rolls-Royce has completed the acquisition of the electric and hybrid-electric aerospace...
Kathrein’s antenna and filter business - now in Ericsson's hands Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has completed its acquisition of the antenna and...
Tesla readies for phase 1 of mass production in China Reuters is reporting that Tesla is on schedule to start production in China later this month, with...
kSARIA picks up CIA&D kSARIA Corporation has added Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (CIA&D) to...
AFL buys Optical Telecom, expands DAS offerings International fiber optic cable manufacturer AFL has acquired Optical & Telecommunication...
Aptiv to acquire gabocom Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire gabo Systemtechnik GmbH...
Global semiconductor sales down 15.9% YoY in August The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Essex & Furukawa Electric agree to joint global venture Superior Essex, the parent company of Essex Magnet Wire, and Furukawa Electric, are...
CE+T Energy picks up Ideal Power’s PPSA unit CE+T Energy Solutions has acquired Ideal Power Inc.’s patented Power Packet...
EV battery plant part of SK Siltron’s plans for DuPont Semi Details are emerging about SK Siltron’s plans for the pending USD 450 million acquisition of...
Total wafer shipments to drop 6% in 2019 Total wafer shipments in 2019 are expected to decline 6% from last year's historic high...
HUBER+SUHNER acquires the BKtel Group HUBER+SUHNER strengthens position in its core market WAN / Access Networks with the...
Lacroix Group acquires Belgian company In late August, the French EMS provider disclosed that it had concluded a strategic deal by...
Flex names new Chief Supply Chain and procurement officer Flex says that Lynn Torrel has been named chief supply chain and procurement officer...