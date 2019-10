© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied over the next 10 months. This order is part of the USD 249 million five-year Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from September 6, 2019, that was awarded to the Night Vision business of L3Harris Technologies several days before the finalisation of the acquisition of that business activity by Elbit Systems of America, a press release reads. Under this contract, the U.S. Marine Corps will be supplied with a Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle system that consists of a high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binocular, a modular uncooled thermal imaging sensor, and a common external power supply – providing Marines improved mobility and situational awareness during night operations.