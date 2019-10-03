© Ericsson Electronics Production | October 03, 2019
Kathrein’s antenna and filter business - now in Ericsson's hands
Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has completed its acquisition of the antenna and filter division of Germany-based Kathrein.
The acquisition was first announced back in late February, 2019. Now that it is completed, Ericsson is expanding its portfolio of antenna and filter products and at the same time adding vital competence necessary to evolve radio access products. Ericsson has gained an organisation, of around around 4,000 highly-skilled professionals, focusing on R&D, production, and sales, based in more than 20 locations including Germany, Romania, the U.S., Mexico, and China. With most of the professionals based in Europe, Ericsson is complementing its R&D base across 21 locations on the continent. "A very warm welcome to our new colleagues. We are confident that together, we will evolve our radio products that customers need for 5G and beyond. By integrating radios with antennas while making the best use of site space, we will continue to develop a world-class next-generation portfolio,” says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, in a press release.
Tesla, DeepScale, circling robotaxi market In a move aimed at fulfilling CEO Elon Musk’s vision to develop vehicles for the robotaxi market...
TPC Wire & Cable snags Cicoil LLC TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has wrapped the...
PC DRAM contract prices stabilised in August The global market research firm TrendForce reports that the average contract price of 8GB PC DRAM modules remained constant at USD 25.5 in August, showing no noticeable change from the previous month.
Siemens moves in to new facility in Wrocław Siemens Polska has leased about 4,000 square metre of warehouse space at MLP...
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
Rolls-Royce closes acquisition of Siemens electric aircraft-propulsion... Rolls-Royce has completed the acquisition of the electric and hybrid-electric aerospace...
Kathrein’s antenna and filter business - now in Ericsson's hands Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has completed its acquisition of the antenna and...
Tesla readies for phase 1 of mass production in China Reuters is reporting that Tesla is on schedule to start production in China later this month, with...
kSARIA picks up CIA&D kSARIA Corporation has added Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (CIA&D) to...
AFL buys Optical Telecom, expands DAS offerings International fiber optic cable manufacturer AFL has acquired Optical & Telecommunication...
Aptiv to acquire gabocom Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire gabo Systemtechnik GmbH...
Global semiconductor sales down 15.9% YoY in August The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Essex & Furukawa Electric agree to joint global venture Superior Essex, the parent company of Essex Magnet Wire, and Furukawa Electric, are...
CE+T Energy picks up Ideal Power’s PPSA unit CE+T Energy Solutions has acquired Ideal Power Inc.’s patented Power Packet...
EV battery plant part of SK Siltron’s plans for DuPont Semi Details are emerging about SK Siltron’s plans for the pending USD 450 million acquisition of...
Total wafer shipments to drop 6% in 2019 Total wafer shipments in 2019 are expected to decline 6% from last year's historic high...
HUBER+SUHNER acquires the BKtel Group HUBER+SUHNER strengthens position in its core market WAN / Access Networks with the...
Lacroix Group acquires Belgian company In late August, the French EMS provider disclosed that it had concluded a strategic deal by...
Flex names new Chief Supply Chain and procurement officer Flex says that Lynn Torrel has been named chief supply chain and procurement officer...
ON Semiconductor shrinking workforce by 30 in NY 16 months after a ribbon-cutting celebrating a 7,700-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing...
AMETEK inks deal for Gatan Ametek has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gatan from Roper Technologies for...
Mikron Automation opens its new factory in Kaunas The Swiss company has officially opened its new factory in Lithuania, Mikron Kaunas.
Keysight & OPPO set up joint 5G test lab in Shenzhen Keysight Technologies says that the company has established a joint 5G test laboratory in...
Kitron's CEO is back on the job CEO Peter Nilsson returns to his duties on Monday 30 September 2019 following his...Load more news
Related news