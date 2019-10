© Ericsson

The acquisition was first announced back in late February, 2019. Now that it is completed, Ericsson is expanding its portfolio of antenna and filter products and at the same time adding vital competence necessary to evolve radio access products. Ericsson has gained an organisation, of around around 4,000 highly-skilled professionals, focusing on R&D, production, and sales, based in more than 20 locations including Germany, Romania, the U.S., Mexico, and China. With most of the professionals based in Europe, Ericsson is complementing its R&D base across 21 locations on the continent. "A very warm welcome to our new colleagues. We are confident that together, we will evolve our radio products that customers need for 5G and beyond. By integrating radios with antennas while making the best use of site space, we will continue to develop a world-class next-generation portfolio,” says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, in a press release.